Jamaica could benefit from Canada’s removal of COVID-19 restrictions

Delano Seiveright, the senior advisor and strategist at Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism, says the Canadian government’s decision to remove all COVID-19 travel restrictions will encourage more stopover tourists from the country, which is Jamaica’s second-largest source market for tourists.

The Canadian government recently ended COVID-19 border restrictions, including mandatory vaccinations and random on-arrival testing, in addition to making the ArriveCAN app optional. The changes take effect October 1.

According to Seiveright, in light of these changes, Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism, and the Jamaica Tourist Board will engage with travel partners in October.

- Advertisement -

“Minister Bartlett and the Jamaica Tourist Board will lead engagements with a swathe of travel partners in October. These changes are most welcome as Canada has been one of the strictest of all jurisdictions as it relates to COVID-19 and severely dampened the appetite for travel by its citizens and members of the diaspora,” she said.

He added that, while the United States and the United Kingdom have recently outperformed 2019 numbers, Jamaica’s stopover arrival numbers from Canada are still significantly below pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.

In an announcement made on Monday by Canada’s federal health minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment options has contributed to the country’s improved situation compared to earlier in the pandemic.

A series of COVID-19 vaccinations that has been approved will no longer be necessary for foreigners to enter the country as a result of the changes.

Additionally, random mandatory COVID-19 tests will no longer be administered to travelers entering Canada, and unvaccinated Canadians no longer need to isolate when they enter the country.

Jamaica has always been a favorite among Canadian travelers. Jamaica has been voted the Caribbean’s Leading Destination and Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination for eight consecutive years. In Canada, Jamaica was voted the Favorite Honeymoon Destination by travel agents.