Jamaica confirms 14th monkeypox case

By Micaiah Morgan

Jamaica has confirmed one more monkeypox case, taking the island’s tally to 14.

The patient is from Kingston and St. Andrew.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness show that 13 males have been confirmed with the disease, with only two cases being imported.

The last case confirmed in Jamaica which took the total to 13 was recorded between September 12 and September 18, with the afflicted person being in Kingston and St. Andrew, according to the ministry.

In addition to Jamaica, Bermuda, Guyana, The Bahamas, and Barbados are among Caribbean countries reporting cases of the monkeypox virus.

The virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

