Jamaica and the UK celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties

As Jamaica and the United Kingdom mark 60 years of diplomatic ties, the countries are moving to strengthen relations in the areas of climate change, security, and trade at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell, made the disclosure as he addressed a recent ceremony to mark the occasion at the Ministry’s downtown Kingston headquarters,.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on August 2, 1962. Jamaica is an active member of the Commonwealth of Nations and the UK’s third-largest export market in the Caribbean after Puerto Rico and Trinidad and Tobago.

Campbell said Jamaica and the UK have a special relationship that has matured and transformed from centuries of colonial rule to one of mutual respect and understanding.

“The UK has stood with us over these many decades, providing vital support to sectors critical for Jamaica’s sustainable growth and development,” he noted.

Campbell said the UK has offered “invaluable assistance” to Jamaica’s security and justice infrastructure.

He cited bilateral cooperation programs, valued at approximately 81.3 million pounds, which include support for at-risk youth, countering serious and organized crime, and the reintegration of offenders into society.

The state minister said Jamaica has also benefited from ongoing cooperation at the regional level in areas such as health, security, and disaster resilience and recovery.

“We are pleased that there are currently three regional programs in these areas valued at approximately 7.2 million pounds from which countries like Jamaica can benefit,” he added.

The ceremony, to mark the diplomatic ties between Jamaica and the UK was among a series of events attended by visiting British State Minister for the Americas and the Overseas Territories in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Jesse Norman, during a tour of the region.