Jamaica and South Africa deepening relations

Jamaica and South Africa deepening relations
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Monteith (left), signs the joint communiqué with Head of the South Africa Delegation, Ambassador Maud Dhlomo.
By Santana Salmon

A plan of action is now in place to enhance bilateral relations between Jamaica and South Africa, following the signing of a joint communiqué on Tuesday.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Monteith, who headed Jamaica’s delegation during the inaugural Jamaica-South Africa Political Consultations during which the signing was done, described the meeting as a “fruitful” engagement that will serve to boost the countries’ relations.

“We discussed several matters of importance at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels that have charted a course on which we can build future programs and initiatives,” she said. “The Jamaica-South Africa relations are not only strong but have been fortified because of the exchange today.”

Head of South Africa’s Delegation, Ambassador Maud Dhlomo, pointed out that the areas of science, technology, tourism, health, and agriculture hold potential for further partnerships between the countries.

“Tourism, I’m excited [about] because we spoke about packages, particularly for the diaspora [and] I also think health and agriculture present a particular opportunity because of COVID-19,” she said.

Ambassador Dhlomo noted that the South African government not only “views Jamaica as an important bilateral partner, but also a principal member of the African Diaspora.”

The consultations also featured discussions on the 2019 Jamaica/South Africa Air Services Agreement, engagement within the Commonwealth and United Nations, and CARICOM-African Union engagement and reparations.

