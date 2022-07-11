Haitian man with undeclared sum of US dollars arrested at airport

A Haitian man Issac Junior Salvant was arrested on Saturday for carrying an undeclared amount of US dollars.

The police report that on Saturday, agents from the Office for the Fight against Narcotics trafficking of the Central Directorate of Judicial Police, arrested Issac Junior Salvant, 39, who was scheduled to board JetBlue flight 2902 to New York, transiting through Fort Lauderdale.

According to the police, Salvant was carrying the undeclared amount of US$132,236, in violation of the law that requires passengers to declare if they are traveling with more than US$10,000.

The police proceeded to seize the money and then handed the information over to the Bureau of Financial and Economic Affairs of the police force for the continuation of the procedure

CMC