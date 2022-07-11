fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbean

Haitian man with undeclared sum of US dollars arrested at airport

Haitian man Issac Junior Salvantwith undeclared sum of US dollars arrested at airport
By Santana Salmon

A Haitian man Issac Junior Salvant was arrested on Saturday for carrying an undeclared amount of US dollars.

The police report that on Saturday, agents from the Office for the Fight against Narcotics trafficking of the Central Directorate of Judicial Police, arrested Issac Junior Salvant, 39, who was scheduled to board JetBlue flight 2902 to New York, transiting through Fort Lauderdale.

According to the police, Salvant was carrying the undeclared amount of US$132,236, in violation of the law that requires passengers to declare if they are traveling with more than US$10,000.

- Advertisement -

The police proceeded to seize the money and then handed the information over to the Bureau of Financial and Economic Affairs of the police force for the continuation of the procedure

CMC

 

Previous articleECLAC Supports Haiti in Implementing National Social Protection Policy

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

ECLAC Supports Haiti in Implementing National Social Protection Policy

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content