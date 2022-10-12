Haiti sees increase in Cholera cases

Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Epidemiology, Laboratories, and Research (DELR) says the country now has 32 confirmed cholera cases and 224 suspected cases as of last Saturday.

It is reported that the number of suspected cases hospitalized has climbed by 40 percent since October 6, when 135 cases were recorded. According to the data, there are 189 suspected hospitalized cases.

The authorities have also indicated that the figures do not represent the situation in the entire Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country due to travel difficulties and insecurity, given that there are areas controlled by gangs.

- Advertisement -

The gangs have been blocking roads leading to the main fuel depots, and as a result, have made transportation to other parts of the country difficult.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, there are 64 cases of cholera among children aged one to four years old. That is the highest category of victims.

That is followed by 33 cases in persons aged 20 to 29 years old.

Most of the suspected cholera cases are among men with 43.91 percent.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria. People can get sick when they swallow food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria. The infection is often mild or without symptoms but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

The authorities say anyone with acute watery, profuse diarrhea, with or without vomiting, with or without dehydration should seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, the global medical group, Médecin Sans Frontière has opened three treatment centers in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and neighboring areas.

CMC/