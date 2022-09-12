fbpx
Guyana’s President dismisses criticism of racial discrimination

Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali dismisses criticism of racial discrimination
Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali
By Santana Salmon

Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has sought to dismiss accusations that his administration is practicing racial discrimination and issued a challenge to critics to provide proof.

Speaking on Sunday, Ali said the accusation is a “sensational and stupid narrative of marginalization.”

Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s challenge was delivered against the background of persistent accusations by the main opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

The party has stated that the mostly Indo-Guyanese People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration was discriminating against Afro-Guyanese in the provision of land, jobs, contracts, and other opportunities.

“I’m not here to tell you to vote for the PPP, but I’m here to tell you to benefit from the PPP,” said the president who was speaking at the Mocha-Arcadia Primary School.

Ali also urged the citizens to “ignore those in the society who are playing on the psychological and mental and that will get us nowhere.”

Meanwhile, the president has been asked to provide sufficient textbooks, take steps to restore much-needed Internet access, improve ventilation for the usually hot school and extend that building.

He was speaking at the school as he was asked to address long-outstanding house-lot applications and the provision of land titles.

 

