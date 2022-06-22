Guyana’s President dismisses calls for the resignation of Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo

President Irfaan Ali has dismissed calls from the opposition for Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to step aside or be fired to allow a probe into the allegations of corruption leveled against him by a Chinese businessman

Before departing for Rwanda to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, the president said Jagdeo should take legal action against the news agency and the journalist who filed the report.

“Absolute rubbish, as I said before there is not a shred of evidence with the greatest use of deception and secrecy to implicate the vice president in any wrongdoing. The attempts by Norton to score cheap political points on a non-issue are part of his desperation in light of the tremendous strides of the government,” President Ali said.

- Advertisement -

The Opposition believes there should be an independent international probe following the allegations made by the Chinese businessman.

Ali said the government is focused on delivering a prosperous Guyana and he is not interested in the “sideshows and baseless targeting.”

The president added that Jagdeo “enjoys my full confidence.”

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday fended off claims he takes bribes from Chinese investors and said he would possibly take legal action against Guyana-based Chinese businessman, Su Zhi Rong for sullying his name and engaging in extortion.

“Su denied having said this. Now, I have seen the release that he has actually said this so now I’ll have to ensure that I take some steps in regard to dealing with that because he has used his friendship to basically leverage it and in so doing destroying my reputation and extorting investors,” Mr. Jagdeo told Demerara Waves Online News/News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM.

Mr. Jagdeo said he would be evicting Mr. Su from his property but he does not know where he is. Mr. Su, according to Mr. Jagdeo, has paid rent up to May 2022.

The vice president has repeatedly indicated that the allegations against him are false.

CMC/