Guyana working with UNICEF to secure Paxlovid for COVID-19 patients

Guyanese who test positive for COVID-19 for the first time will soon have access to the Paxlovid pill to treat the disease.

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said the government has been working with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) to secure the medication.

“I’m hoping that we can get it maybe within a month so that persons may be able to get the benefits of Paxlovid,” Dr. Anthony said.

“With Paxlovid, if people test positive for COVID-19, we will be able to treat them…. This is an oral treatment…you take the tablets for five days and you should be well after taking the complete treatment.”

Paxlovid is an oral antiviral medication produced by Pfizer. It starts combating the COVID-19 virus once it is taken.

The treatment was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2021 and is recommended to be given to persons as soon as they are diagnosed with COVID-19 and within five days of them developing symptoms of the disease.

The average cost for a treatment course is US$530; however, Minister Anthony said Guyana will get a discount.

“Paxlovid has been very difficult to source and it’s a very costly medication but through this initiative with UNICEF globally we are going to get it at a very discounted price, and we have made an order for these medications,” he said.

COVID-19 infections in Guyana remain low with just five new cases recorded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony has again urged residents to get their booster shots as this is proven to reduce their risk of severe illness if they contract the virus.