Guyana welcomes diplomats from Nigeria and Czech Republic

Guyana says it is willing to collaborate with the Czech Republic and Nigeria in agriculture and food security among other areas.

President Irfaan Ali, accepting letters of accreditation from diplomats from the two countries, invited them to attend the planned Agri-Investment Conference and Expo later this month being organized in collaboration with the CARICOM Secretariat.

Ali urged the Nigerian Ambassador, Abubakar Danlami Ibrahim, to meet with the key stakeholders in both the public and private sectors noting that his attendance at the Agri-Investment Conference could help in identifying specific areas of agriculture cooperation and investment.

President Ali also told the Nigerian ambassador he is looking forward to the continued exchanges between the two countries’ defense forces, as well as the possible signature of the negotiated bilateral air services agreement.

“Such an agreement will aid in the expansion of our trade relationships with Nigeria—an area which our two nations have already begun to embark upon, and it will also help to create vital connections on a regional and international scale.”

He said since both countries are oil-producing nations, they can share experiences and explore avenues for economic security, reminding also that Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy aims to support economic transformation through cleaner and cheaper energy, and the provision of climate and ecosystem services while allowing the country to invest in climate change adaptation and mitigation.

The Head of State told the Czech diplomat, Sandra Lang Linkensederova that the challenges of the 21st century transcend borders, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has highlighted the importance of interdependence at a global level.

“We should therefore not ignore what can be achieved collectively. Guyana is on a path of economic transformation and diversification leading to sustainable development. We recognize that if we want to achieve sustainable development as a developing country, one of the things we must tackle first is food security.”

Ali said since agriculture is a traditional sector of the Czech Republic’s economy, the two countries should seek cooperation in the area and that Guyana is also on a path to improving its health facilities and would welcome the Czech Republic’s assistance in the area.

“It is my hope that we could embark upon a practical program of bilateral cooperation in these and other areas for the mutual benefit of our peoples.”

