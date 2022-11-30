fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbean

Guyana seeking visa-free travel to Canada

Guyana seeking visa-free travel to Canada
By CMC News

Guyana has asked Canada to lift tourist visa for nationals trying to enter the North American country, Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman, has said.

“The High Commission in Georgetown continues to work on bringing a Canadian air carrier service to offer non-stop flights from Canada to Guyana, facilitating Guyanese stakeholders at Canadian fora that showcase Canadian companies and expertise,” Berman told reporters.

“The government of Guyana has indicated its interest in having that discussion and we have advised Ottawa,” headed.

- Advertisement -

The Canadian diplomat said Guyana is among 100 countries for which Canada has visa requirements, adding “it’s something we’re looking at and will make a determination.

“As I have said before, our commercial relationship with Guyana is growing and will continue to grow because we are natural partners, similarly, blessed with an abundance of natural resources, sharing many values, and enjoying strong people-to-people ties stemming from our sizeable Guyanese diaspora in Canada and many Canadians living in Guyana.”

“Canada has had a presence in Guyana for a very long time and we will remain close for a long time to come,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Berman told reporters that intense efforts are underway to convince Air Canada or West Jet to make a business decision to serve the Guyana-Canada route and take advantage of the large Guyanese diaspora and increased business travel.

“There are more Canadian businessmen coming to and Guyanese going back and forward, we look at tourism increasing and if you just look at the existing flights that are available at the moment, they are over-subscribed so I think there has been a case that we have been able to make to the Canadian carriers that there is room for another carrier to become available,” he told reporters.

Last month, the United Kingdom lifted decades-long visa restrictions for Guyanese, allowing them to stay there up to six months. British Airways began serving the Guyana-UK route in November.

CMC/

 

Previous articleMany regions including the Caribbean, still lacking in HIV prevention and treatment

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Many regions including the Caribbean, still lacking in HIV prevention and treatment

Many regions including the Caribbean, still lacking in HIV prevention and...

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content