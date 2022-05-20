Guyana DPP discontinues case against son of retired Chancellor

Guyana’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, has discontinued the case against attorney, Nirvan Singh, who was charged with unlawfully inciting racial hostility or ill-will on a policewoman in March.

Nirvan Singh, the son of retired acting Chancellor, Carl Singh, had been placed on GUY$100,000 (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) when he first appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on the private charge brought by policewoman, Constable Shawnette Bollers.

Bollers had alleged that on Sunday, March 20, 2022, while she was on duty at the residence of the retired Chancellor, she was attacked by Singh who she also accused of spitting at her and allegedly making several disparaging racist remarks towards her while chasing her out of his father’s yard where she was on duty.

But when the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the presiding Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs said the DPP had withdrawn the matter and therefore it would be discontinued.

The Director of Public Prosecution did not give any reason for the discontinuation of the private criminal matter. Under Article 187 of the Guyana Constitution, the DPP is empowered to among other things, discontinue at any stage before judgment is delivered any such criminal proceedings instituted or undertaken by him or any other person or authority

Attorney Eusi Anderson, who is representing the police officer, said he first learned of the DPP’s decision when the matter was called and that he had not been supplied with a copy of the DPP’s letter to the Court or the decision to withdraw the matter beforehand.

The private criminal charge was filed against the Attorney weeks after an official police complaint was filed and there was no information about charges being filed.

The policewoman has also filed civil proceedings against Singh and that matter is yet to be heard.

CMC/