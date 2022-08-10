Grenada Opposition Leader to deliver feature address at regional science conference

Grenada’s Opposition Leader, Dr. Keith Mitchell, will deliver the feature address at the inaugural virtual “Frontiers of Research in Caribbean Science and Technology (FORECAST) Conference 2022” that gets underway on Tuesday.

The four-day conference, a joint initiative of the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the University of Technology in Jamaica, is being held under the theme “Science & Technology: a D.R.I.V.E.R. of transformation”.

The virtual conference will highlight science and technology as a pillar for regional transformation through its provision of new thought, discourse, and foundational knowledge and skills, as well as by driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and resilience in the pursuit of greater development.

Mitchell, who until June served as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) lead on Science and Technology, will address the conference on the theme “Science and Technology and its application to regional development”.

The conference will discuss a wide range of issues including a proposal for the commercial production of essential oils in Tobago using supercritical fluid extraction, bioprospecting and biopiracy in the Caribbean as well as the effect of gruesome crime scenes on the personal and professional lives of forensic crime scene investigators In Jamaica.

CMC/