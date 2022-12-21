Geothermal drilling to begin in Nevis June 2023

Premier Mark Brantley has announced that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will embark of the drilling phase of Nevis’ geothermal project in June 2023.

Brantley, who is also minister of public utilities and energy, revealed that the drilling will comprise three production wells and two injection wells at Hamilton.

He said while geothermal in Nevis has been discussed since 2004 and some attempts made to purse it, this is the closest that they have gotten in terms of its development and harnessing.

Earlier this month, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) announced it had approved USD$17 million for the development of geothermal energy in Nevis – a $16 million contingent grant for drilling and a $1 million grant for expert support and capacity.

“This funding is a watershed moment in our geothermal project. After years of pursuing geothermal energy, we can now proclaim with a high degree of certainty that our geothermal ambition is within reach,” Brantley said during his address at the ceremonial inauguration of the new Cabinet of Ministers in the NIA on Sunday.

“This project promises to be transformational for us, our sister St. Kitts and our neighboring islands. No longer will we be subjected to the whim and fancies of the oil-producing countries. No longer will we be held hostage to fluctuating oil prices. No longer will global conflicts determine the price of our energy supply and cost of living to our people. There can be no question that geothermal energy will secure our energy independence and energy security.”

Speaking on the geothermal project during his recent presentation at the St. Kitts and Nevis budget debate in Basseterre, Premier Brantley said developing this cleaner, cheaper source of renewable energy would create a new industry that has the potential to propel efforts at economic diversification forward and wean the federation off its reliance on Citizenship By Investment (CBI) revenue.

He expressed “profound thanks” to the CDB for allowing Nevis to access the funding, and reiterated his government’s gratitude to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his Cabinet “for their continued tangible and moral support as we pursue this critical project”.

CMC/