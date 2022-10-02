Funeral Service held for Bulgin brothers who drowned at Jaws Bridge

The funeral service for Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin, two Jamaican brothers who drowned at the Jaws Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on August 14, was held today at the New Testament Church of God Convention Centre in St. Catherine.

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their respects.

They were remembered as God-fearing, ambitious young men who were on a path to greatness.

Many ministerial colleagues and friends of the Reverend Keith and Jacqueline Bulgin, the boys’ parents, attended the funeral along with former classmates and friends from Denbigh High School, where both brothers completed their secondary education.

Also in attendance were batchmates from the University of Technology, Tavaris’ alma mater, and the University of the West Indies, Mona, where Tavaughn would have graduated next month.

Political representatives were also present, including Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Pearnel Charles Jr, and Mayor of Spanish Town, Councilor Norman Scott, who represented the Opposition leader.

During the service, Pearnel Charles Jr. highlighted the invaluable contributions both brothers made in their short time on earth.

“It is not often, it’s very unique for you to find two brothers in one family, both God-fearing, both ambitious, both on the right path both walking together…’” he said.

The MP added that he will contribute $200,000 to a foundation created in the young men’s honor.

The Bulgin brothers were big supporters of the Barcelona Football Club (FCB), as such their caskets were draped using the club’s flag.

A second thanksgiving service will be held on October 4 at the Hastings Baptist Church in Deeside in Trelawny.

The brothers died during their employment at a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard as part of the popular summer work-and-travel program, which employs hundreds of Jamaican university students each year.

The Jaws Bridge, which claimed the lives of both siblings, is said to be a popular tourist attraction on the island and many people jump from it during the summer, despite a sign warning against it.