BusinessNewsCaribbean

ExxonMobil’s tax practices in Guyana under scrutiny amid financial disparities

ExxonMobil’s Tax Practices in Guyana Under Scrutiny Amid Financial Disparities
At a recent press conference, Country Manager Alistair Routledge defended ExxonMobil's tax contributions, insisting it would be inaccurate to claim that the company isn’t paying taxes
By Amelia Robinson

ExxonMobil Limited Guyana (EMGL), the operator of the Stabroek Block, has come under increasing scrutiny for its tax practices, with concerns raised over the company’s tax payments and its decision to funnel 15% of its earnings to the Bahamas, where it is legally registered. This move has sparked questions about whether the company is paying its fair share of taxes in Guyana.

At a recent press conference, Country Manager Alistair Routledge defended ExxonMobil’s tax contributions, insisting it would be inaccurate to claim that the company isn’t paying taxes to the government of Guyana. He explained, “While we don’t specifically pay corporate income tax, we do pay other taxes, like withholding taxes and royalties. In fact, ExxonMobil Guyana paid G$49.5 billion (approximately US$250 million) in taxes to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in 2023.”

Routledge clarified that the final figure for 2024 is still pending but emphasized that the company complies with all local tax regulations. However, he did not deny that ExxonMobil pays taxes to the Bahamas, where it is registered. He instead urged the public to focus on the benefits that the oil deal brings to the country, stating, “What’s important for the country and the investment partnership is how the contract delivers revenue. The Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) is about ensuring that the contract works for both sides, and we comply with local taxes.”

Despite these assertions, the situation remains contentious, particularly due to the terms of the 2016 Petroleum Agreement, which granted ExxonMobil a tax holiday. According to reports, since oil production began in December 2019, Guyana has lost over US$10 billion in potential taxes due to this tax exemption, while the country’s Natural Resource Fund (NRF) has received just over US$6 billion in payments, including royalties and profits.

Data from the December 2024 NRF report reveals that since 2019, US$6.05 billion was deposited into the fund, with US$786 million in royalty payments. This suggests that ExxonMobil and the Guyanese government shared approximately US$10.5 billion in profits over the past five years. However, with ExxonMobil allowed to deduct 75% of total revenue for cost recovery, the total revenue generated between December 2019 and December 2024 is estimated to have reached around US$42 billion.

- Advertisement -

Critics argue that the terms of the PSA, including the corporate tax exemption, have allowed ExxonMobil to significantly reduce its tax burden, to the detriment of Guyana’s fiscal revenue. The PSA outlines that ExxonMobil and its affiliates are not subject to taxes on income from petroleum operations, as stated in Article 15.1 of the agreement. Additionally, Article 15.4 provides a mechanism where the government can pay taxes on behalf of ExxonMobil to the GRA, shielding the company from direct taxation on its oil profits.

While ExxonMobil maintains that it adheres to the terms of the PSA and pays various taxes, questions remain about whether the company’s tax practices align with the spirit of fairness and the long-term economic interests of Guyana.

 

 

More Stories

Bahamas Gov’t evaluate environmental impact of SpaceX landings

Bahamas gov’t to evaluate environmental impact of SpaceX landings

The Bahamian government has released the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket booster landing, outlining strategies for minimizing environmental impacts during...
Sandals to create 3 500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados

Sandals to create 3,500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados

A massive, state-of-the-art hotel resort set to be built in Barbados later this year will create an estimated 3,500 jobs, marking what backers are...
Grenada Fisher Facility-1jpg

Grenada opens Climate-Smart Fisher Facility to support coastal resilience

The Nature Conservancy (TNC), in collaboration with the government of Grenada and international partners, officially opened the island’s first Climate-Smart Fisher Facility in Soubise,...
American women Belize

Three American women found dead in Belize hotel

Authorities in Belize have launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths of three American women at a hotel in San Pedro. The victims, identified as...
Valerie Neita-Robertson

Veteran Jamaican attorney Valerie Neita-Robertson KC dies at 71

The Jamaican legal community is in mourning following the passing of veteran attorney-at-law, King’s Counsel (KC) Valerie Neita-Robertson. The distinguished lawyer, known for her...
Guyana Gas-to-Energy project

Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy project faces delays amid arbitration

Guyana’s ambitious Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, aimed at cutting electricity costs and driving economic growth, is facing delays due to an ongoing arbitration process and...
CARICOM Martinique

Martinique moves closer to CARICOM associate membership

The French overseas territory of Martinique has taken a major step toward becoming an associate member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) after officially acceding...
More Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti

Kenyan officer killed in Haiti during anti-gang mission

The Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission has suffered its first casualty, with an officer succumbing to injuries sustained during an anti-gang operation in...
political bruce golding

Bruce Golding defends police as JFJ sounds alarm over surge in fatal shootings

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding has urged Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) to examine the circumstances behind police fatal shootings before condemning the security forces. Since...
Winston Anderson

Jamaican Justice Winston Anderson to be appointed president of the CCJ

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have endorsed the recommendation of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) to appoint Jamaican-born jurist Justice Winston Anderson...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Joy Reid to leave MSNBC

Guyanese-American Joy Reid to leave MSNBC after evening show canceled

Skip to content