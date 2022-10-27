Ex-minister Zane DeSilva charged with proceeds of crime offence

Bermuda Government member of parliament Zane DeSilva faces another date in Supreme Court after he appeared in Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with violating proceeds of crime laws.

Prosecutors claim that DeSilva, a 63-year-old former cabinet minister, entered into or became concerned in an arrangement which he “knew or suspected facilitated the use or control of criminal property by or on behalf of William Anthony Blakey”.

Blakey, a music promoter, who was not in court, was charged separately with obtaining a money transfer by deception.

The alleged offence took place between April and August 2018 and breaches section 44 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

DeSilva was not required to enter a plea as the charge is indictable. Magistrate Khamisi Tokunbo deferred the matter to next February’s arraignments session in the Supreme Court.

Last week Zane DeSilva and his daughter Zarah Harper, 38, were acquitted by a Supreme Court jury of charges relating to a party at a restaurant held two years ago during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The jury cleared them of providing information to an official at the Ministry of National Security that they did not believe to be true.

Cindy Clarke, the director of public prosecutions, told the Magistrates’ Court that an arrest warrant for Blakey, who is currently in the United States, had been issued and extradition proceedings had begun.

Blakey, from Atlanta, secured a US$800,000 loan from the Bermuda government in 2018 to set up a recording studio in Dockyard at the island’s west end. But the project never got off the ground and Blakey disappeared.

A demand for payment notice issued in June 2019 said Blakey had defaulted on US$778,204 of the loan.

In December 2020 police were called in to track down Blakey after government lawyers were unable to serve him with a legal demand to return the taxpayer funds, plus interest.

