Escapee fatally shot by Jamaican police during confrontation

A man who is said to be one of the four men who escaped the lock-up at the Ocho Rios Police Station in August was shot and killed by the police during a confrontation in St. Ann on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Terrance Harrilal, 41, of Claremont in the parish.

Reports are that the police conducted a snap raid in the Hampstead area of Runaway Bay in search of Harrilal.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, the cops attempted to apprehend he when he reached for his waistband and pulled out a shiny object.

The police then took evasive action and opened fire and wounded Harrilal.

He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

- Advertisement -

According to police reports, a homemade firearm with two 12-gauge cartridges was recovered at the scene.

The search continues for the other escapees. They are 42-year-old Dennis Colbourne, of Islington, St. Mary, who is charged for rape; 22-year-old Javar Grant, of Priory, St. Ann, who is charged for Illegal possession of a firearm; and 30-year-old Jermaine Rodgers, of Mile End in Ocho Rios, who is charged with illegal possession of a firearm.