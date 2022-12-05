Escapee fatally shot by Jamaican police during confrontation

A man who is said to be one of the four men who escaped the lock-up at the Ocho Rios Police Station in August was shot and killed by the police during a confrontation in St. Ann on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Terrance Harrilal, 41, of Claremont in the parish.
Reports are that the police conducted a snap raid in the Hampstead area of Runaway Bay in search of Harrilal.
According to reports, the cops attempted to apprehend he when he reached for his waistband and pulled out a shiny object.
The police then took evasive action and opened fire and wounded Harrilal.
He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to police reports, a homemade firearm with two 12-gauge cartridges was recovered at the scene.
The search continues for the other escapees. They are 42-year-old Dennis Colbourne, of Islington, St. Mary, who is charged for rape; 22-year-old Javar Grant, of Priory, St. Ann, who is charged for Illegal possession of a firearm; and 30-year-old Jermaine Rodgers, of Mile End in Ocho Rios, who is charged with illegal possession of a firearm.