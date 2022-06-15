Dr. Keith Mitchell warns against tampering with CBI program as Grenada election campaign heats up

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) must be “run and managed” by Grenadians hinting at the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) being used by persons who want to “control this country of ours.”

But the 44-year-old NDC leader, Dickon Mitchell, has brushed aside these suggestions telling the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that while there is a need for more transparency in the program, the NDC” is being funded by a grassroots campaign to a large extent by local Grenadians who desire change.

“We are not funded by any CBI company (and) that’s the reality we do not have any big donors, we do not have any secret donors, we do not run the Citizenship by Investment Program…it is being run exclusively by a New National Party government,” he added.

Grenada is among several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries with a CBI program that provides citizenship to foreign investors who make a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of these islands.

Addressing a rally of his ruling New National Party (NNP) as he prepares for the June 23 general election, Prime Minister Mitchell, 75, told supporters the CBI program “must be run and managed with no inherent conflict by people who oversee that program.

“And the only loyalty is to the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. There are those who have their friends, who believe they want to control this country of ours. We are a welcoming people to all and sundry, but you must come here and respect the people of this land,” Mitchell said, adding “who wants to sell out this country will not come through the New National Party.”

But the NDC leader, who is also an attorney, described the statement by Prime Minister Mitchell as “laughable and borderline insane.

“We are not being funded by any CBI company,” he said, adding that “the only person who is capable of selling any country, the only persons capable of being bought is the New National Party.

Meanwhile, the Organization of American States (OAS) has announced that its observer mission for the general election will be led by Dr. Rosina Wiltshire, a former United Nations Resident Coordinator, and United Nations Development Program Resident Representative for Barbados and the OECS.

Grenada has formalized an agreement with the OAS to observe general elections where 41 candidates contest for the 15 seats in the House of Representatives or the Lower House of Parliament.

Apart from the OAS, CARICOM is also expected to mount a mission to Grenada for the polls.

CMC/