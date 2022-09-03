Dominica’s National Security Minister praises police after major illegal firearms bust

Dominica’s National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, has praised law enforcement officials “for their outstanding work,” after 28 illegal firearms were seized and two persons detained for questioning during an operation on Tuesday.

Police said they had intercepted a vehicle at Loubiere, on Tuesday evening and seized the illegal weapons as well as a quantity of marijuana.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted by the police. Twenty-seven 9MM pistols, one Glock 40 pistol, 108 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and in excess of 40 pounds of cured cannabis were found in and seized from the vehicle. Two persons are presently in police custody assisting with the investigations in this matter,” acting inspector of police, Fixton Henderson, said in a statement.

Blackmoore said the actions of the police “truly exemplify the highest qualities and ideals that we hope for in all police officers.

“Policing is a very challenging job. It, therefore, entails striking a balance between being a guardian and a warrior all in an effort to protect and serve. We now have 28 fewer illegal firearms off the streets. Let me also add that the efforts of the police are just one aspect of the overall fight of ridding our streets of illegal firearms,” Blackmoore said.

He said the courts, the family setting, and society as a whole, “must be active participants of that fight.

He said the government is committed to making the necessary investments to strengthen Dominica’s borders noting that five additional machines are being bought at a cost of EC$2.5 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) for the various ports of entry.

“Later this year a new police vessel with improved capabilities and capacity will be added to the Coast Guard Unit,” he said, adding that the investments are being made “in an effort to strengthen our borders against firearms smuggling and other illicit activities.”

CMC/