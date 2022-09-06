CXC concerned at students leaving schools without certification

The Barbados-based Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) Monday expressed its concern at “the great number of students” leaving the education system without certification and is moving towards developing a program to deal with the situation.

“We will continue at the Caribbean Examination Council to ensure that a nation that ought to be developed must be fostered through education and training and we are currently working to ensure that we continue to provide opportunities for students to self-actualize and become their best self,” CXC Registrar, Dr. Wayne Wesley, said at the ceremony here for the official release of May/June 2022 CXC Regional Examinations.

“We are concerned that there are a great number of students leaving the education system without certification. Consequently, we have designed our citizenship and technical education certificate (CTEC) which is currently being piloted in Montserrat, some other countries like Jamaica and Guyana,” he said.

He said CTEC is geared towards inculcating strong moral character and life technical skills that will equip graduates with the skills necessary to perform in society.

He said to do this, CXC and its stakeholders must at no time “seem to be confrontational, but instead we have to work collaboratively moving forward working together.”

Wesley told the students that regardless of the grades they receive today “it is only a moment in time and it does not define your final destiny.

“Whatever you achieve now it is preparing you for greater things to come. This initiation is igniting within you a passion for greatness, one that you will only achieve with constant dedication and commitment to your purpose in life,” he said.

“Education represents the key to transformation for most of us. Your dreams, your aspirations are important to be fostered, to be natured and despite setbacks, knowing that every setback is a set up for a greater comeback,” the CXC chief executive officer added.

CXC was established in 1972 under Agreement by the participating governments in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and provides regional and internationally recognized secondary school leaving examinations relevant to the needs of the region; assist in Common Entrance and other types of examinations.

The results released today were for the Caribbean Examination Proficiency Examinations, the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence.

CXC’s director of Operations and Examinations, Dr. Nicole Manning told the ceremony that the issue of cheating was also an issue for the regional examination body.

