Cuban President congratulates new Prime Minister of Grenada

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, has congratulated the new prime minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell.

In the aftermath of Thursday’s general election, the Cuban President also said the country will continue advancing in the development of friendly relations and cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

For his part, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba’s minister of foreign affairs, also congratulated the new Grenadian prime minister reaffirming the willingness to continue strengthening the historic ties of fraternity, cooperation, and solidarity between the countries.

Attorney Dickon Mitchell was sworn in as Grenada’s ninth prime minister on Friday, pledging to end nepotism, reform the electoral system, and work for the betterment of the tri-island state.

Mitchell, 44, who led the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to a 9-6 victory in Thursday’s general election, took the oath of office before Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade in the presence of his grandmother, his two children, and supporters of the party.

The governments of Havana and St. George established relations April 14, 1979, one month after the triumph of the Grenadian revolution led by Maurice Bishop.

Between 1983 and 1992, ties were suspended, until normalization during the administration of Prime Minister Nicholas Brathwaite.

Cuba has provided technical assistance to Grenada in sectors such as education, health, fishing, agriculture, construction, and sports and more than 300 Grenadian students have graduated from Cuban universities, and about 40 continue their education in the country.

CMC/