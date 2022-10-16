Cuban authorities review recovery in hurricane Ian-affected provinces

The authorities in Cuba continue to assess the recovery progress following the passage of Hurricane Ian.

Headed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, the officials on Friday took a close look at the progress in the province of Artemisa.

In an exchange at the provincial government headquarters, it was reported that electricity service in Artemisa is at 98.39 percent of the recovery, with the town of Bahia Honda being the most complex municipality in this area, still at 85.37 percent.

A total of 11,597 houses have been affected, with a predominance of damage and destruction to roofs, amounting to 6,538 and 2040, respectively.

In the case of agriculture, around 9,480 hectares were affected, mainly banana, cassava, and coffee; just over 6,770 hectares have already been recovered, and priority has been given to planting short-cycle crops.

At the same time, in another of the provinces affected by the hurricane, the president of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo, on Friday, visited the province of Mayabeque, to check the recovery process after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

Late last month, Hurricane Ian swept through the Atlantic and southeast U.S. coast, leaving a path of catastrophic damage in Cuba, Florida, and the Carolinas.

In Cuba – Hurricane Ian battered the western end of the island as a Category 3 storm triggered a collapse of the entire country’s already-fragile power grid, life-threatening flooding, and high winds also damaged houses and toppled trees. Three people died.

CMC/