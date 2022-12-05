fbpx
China donates millions of dollars to Guyana’s relief efforts

CDC Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan
By CMC News

The People’s Republic of China recently donated GUY$4million to the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid in the National Disaster Relief Effort.

The funds have since been used to purchase long boots and large quantities of food supplies that will bolster food hampers that are packed and dispatched by the Commission.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan, on Friday, visited the CDC Headquarters to officiate the handover.

The ambassador indicated that the People’s Republic of China recognizes the need to invest in disaster relief and management worldwide since it has vast experience in managing different types of large-scale disasters.

She also pledged her government’s commitment to assisting Guyana continuously.

Director General of the CDC, Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain, expressed gratitude to the Chinese government on behalf of the government and people of Guyana for the relief supplies and acknowledged its importance in carrying out the mandate of the CDC during disaster operations.

The CDC added that through the Government of Guyana, it will continue to work with other nations to strengthen disaster resilience and response.

CMC/

 

