fbpx
NewsCaribbean

CARICOM youth program launches regional mental-health survey

CARICOM youth program launches regional mental-health survey
By Santana Salmon

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat says it has launched a regional mental health survey to assess the psychological well-being of young people ages 10 to 29 years.

It said the survey will gather data on the youth’s mental state, feelings of health, happiness, and comfort, indicators of depression, and the support systems they have to navigate challenges.

Deputy Program Manager for Youth Development at the CARICOM Secretariat, Michele Small Bartley, says the survey findings will inform the development and implementation of a mental health first aid program.

She said youth workers from across the region will be trained as first responders to identify the signs and symptoms of psychological or emotional issues that young people may experience.

The CARICOM official said 2020 data from the World Health Organization (WHO), showed that one in every six youth ages 10 to 19 years experiences mental illness.

Additionally, WHO research showed that suicide is the third leading cause of death among the same demographic.

The youth development expert also referenced findings from a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) survey which revealed high levels of depression, anxiety, and lack of motivation among youth in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Small Bartley said against the concern that the adverse social and economic conditions to which youth are exposed may impact their mental health status, the CARICOM Secretariat recognizes the “immediate need” to assist member states in establishing supporting mechanisms to address mental health issues among youth.

CMC/

 

 

Previous articleReggae Girl Drew Spence ends Chelsea career on a high
Next articleJamaica launches campaign for food security

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaica launches campaign for food security

Jamaica launches campaign for food security

Click here to view
Skip to content