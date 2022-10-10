CARICOM Education Ministers to meet in Guyana

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) education ministers will meet in Guyana later this week to discuss the progress on the implementation of the CARICOM Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy and key transformative initiatives for education quality and equality in the region.

The 44th meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD)-Education October 13-14 will be the first face-to-face meeting in two years.

The Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said ahead of the minister’s meeting, the Regional Coordinating Mechanism for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (RCM-TVET), and CARICOM education officials met late last month to fine-tune the agenda.

During that meeting, the director for Human Development at the CARICOM Secretariat, Mrs. Helen Royer expressed satisfaction that the education system has returned to face-to-face teaching and learning modality.

“We should all be breathing a sigh of relief that we are now in a better position to address the learning loss from the unprecedented disruptions created by the pandemic,” Royer said, emphasizing the importance of securing the education system against social and natural shocks.

She said developing the human resources in the region is “a crucial enabler of sustainable economic development.”

Royer is anticipating that the discussions among the regional education officials will enhance education development and contribute effectively to implementing the CARICOM Human Resource Development (CHRD) 2030 Strategy while working to meet the set targets for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“We have made some strides, but we have much to do if we are to remain on course, considering the negative impact and setback we experienced as a result of C0VID -19.” She added.

Among the issues discussed by the officials included regional targets and baselines for the phased implementation of the CARICOM HRD 2030 Strategy, a conceptual framework for the Caribbean New School Model, guidelines for the Basic Education Quality Management Framework and the implementation of the CARICOM Standards for the Teaching Professional.

CMC/