Caribbean Airline flight evacuated following “threat”

A Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight that was en route to Tobago, was evacuated on Saturday.

The Trinidad and Tobago-based airline, late Saturday, confirmed that advice of a threat was received via the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) regarding flight BW1832 from Trinidad to Tobago.

According to CAL, in keeping with the standard operating procedure, the flight was evacuated and the relevant agencies are conducting the necessary checks.

It said all passengers and crew were safely deplaned.

CAL said that once the aircraft is cleared it will be returned to service.

CMC/