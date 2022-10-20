BVI Premier praises OECS for persevering democracy in his country

British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley has praised the sub-regional Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for ensuring the survival of democratic rule in his British Overseas Territory after a Commission of Inquiry had proposed that the island cease to exist in its current format for at least two years.

Addressing the opening of the 72nd Meeting of the OECS Authority, Premier Wheatley, said it was because of the intervention of the OECS community “that the people of the Virgin Islands still have democratic representation, including a House of Assembly, a premier…and a cabinet.

“We sincerely thank you,” Natalio Wheatley said, without once making direct reference to the one-man commission that had outlined several recommendations including that the British Virgin Islands (BVI) government cease to exist in its current format for at least two years.

The commissioner had also recommended “a return to ministerial government and an elected House of Assembly as soon as practicable, with the governor taking regular advice from the Advisory Council and others on the earliest practicable date on which such government can resume.

He had also called for “an early and speedy review of the Constitution with the purpose of ensuring that abuses of the type he has identified do not recur, establishing a Constitution that will enable the people of the BVI to meet their aspirations including those in respect of self-government within the context of a modern democracy”.

He said “we are a beacon of democracy and must continue to stand on democratic principles even when it is uncomfortable. Long live the OECS,” he said pledging the “full support” of the BVI.

Wheatley who became head of the government, following the arrest of premier Andrew Fahie on drug-related charges in the United States in April, said “all essential components of democratic governance in our political system,” had been restored

“I am immensely proud how OECS took to the international stage…such as the United Nations General Assembly to stand up for democracy and human rights. Our voices do carry weight, we have the moral high ground when we all stand together and speak with one voice even giants listen.

CMC/