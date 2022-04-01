Bermuda Senate rejects cannabis legislation again, Decision rests with Governor

The Bermuda Senate has rejected the Progressive Labour Party (PLP) government’s legislation on cannabis for the second time in a year in the British Overseas Territory, but the onus is now on Governor Rena Lalgie to make a ruling on the controversial issue.

The 10 senators present at Wednesday’s session of the Upper House were split down the middle. Douglas DeCouto, a new One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) senator, did not take part in the vote. No reason was given for his absence.

The five government senators backed the legislation while it was opposed by three independents and the two OBA senators present, who united to condemn the Cannabis Licensing Act 2022 insisting it would harm the island rather than provide a benefit.

“In a community with so many concerning health issues, I am very concerned about the increased mental illness from those new users following the adoption of this being an acceptable norm,” said independent senator, insurance company executive, John Wight.

“The research that I have read concludes that cannabis use increases the risk of schizophrenia, and other psychoses, depression, and anxiety.

“Marijuana affects brain development, especially in people under 25. When people begin using marijuana as teenagers, the drug inhibits the ability to learn,” he added.

The legislation would create a regulated framework for the growth and sale of the drug. A series of licenses would be available through a licensing authority, which will allow people to not only possess more of the drug, but also to grow, harvest, sell, and export it.

The bill was passed by the House of Assembly last year and again last week, but only by a vote of 18-6 with all six OBA legislators opposing it.

Excluding the Speaker, 11 eligible PLP parliamentarians did not vote, among them former National Security Minister, Renée Ming, who has just left the cabinet. She says she resigned, but Premier David Burt says he sacked her.

The Senate, which blocked the legislation for a year after a vote in 2021, cannot delay it any longer.

The government has made it clear it expects Britain not to block the election pledge on cannabis legalization, twice backed by MPs in the House.

The Governor, who represents the Queen in Bermuda, has said she will not give royal assent if the legislation contravenes United Nations drug conventions to which Britain is a signatory.

Burt has said if the Act did not get royal assent, it would “destroy” Bermuda’s relationship with Britain.

“In the government’s 2020 election platform the government promised to ‘structure the regulation of cannabis to protect our children and create economic opportunity. Following (the) Senate proceedings, this promise is now a further step towards fulfillment,” A government spokesman said after Wednesday’s Senate session.

“The history of our relationship with the UK government is one where the UK recognizes and respects the results of elections and the responsibility of elected representatives to deliver on election promises.

“The government expects that this bill will be treated in keeping with that well-established constitutional path and looks forward to the bill becoming law,” the spokesman added.

