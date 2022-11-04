Bermuda Governor Rena Lalgie tests positive for COVID

Health officials on Wednesday, announced the first coronavirus death in three months, just hours after Governor Rena Lalgie confirmed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest fatality took Bermuda’s death toll from the virus to 149.

However active cases have fallen to 35, with three people now in hospital and none in intensive care. The island’s last deaths were reported on August 4, when there were four fatalities recorded at that time and 196 confirmed cases of the virus.

On Wednesday afternoon, Government House announced that although Lalgie, Britain’s representative on the island, will work remotely, she will not attend events or meetings in person until she tests negative for the virus.

The notice added that Lalgie has authorized Deputy Governor Tom Oppenheim to read Friday’s Throne Speech outlining the government’s plans for the coming year on her behalf.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Kim Wilson said while the island’s positive cases were “quite low,” it was “most likely due to reduced COVID-19 testing”.

CMC/