fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbean

Bermuda Governor Rena Lalgie tests positive for COVID

Bermuda Governor Rena Lalgie tests positive for COVID
Bermuda Governor Rena Lalgie
By CMC News

Health officials on Wednesday, announced the first coronavirus death in three months, just hours after Governor Rena Lalgie confirmed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest fatality took Bermuda’s death toll from the virus to 149.

However active cases have fallen to 35, with three people now in hospital and none in intensive care. The island’s last deaths were reported on August 4, when there were four fatalities recorded at that time and 196 confirmed cases of the virus.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday afternoon, Government House announced that although Lalgie, Britain’s representative on the island, will work remotely, she will not attend events or meetings in person until she tests negative for the virus.

The notice added that Lalgie has authorized Deputy Governor Tom Oppenheim to read Friday’s Throne Speech outlining the government’s plans for the coming year on her behalf.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Kim Wilson said while the island’s positive cases were “quite low,” it was “most likely due to reduced COVID-19 testing”.

CMC/

 

Previous articleRushane Patterson charged with offences unrelated to Slickianna’s murder

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Rushane Patterson charged with offences unrelated to Slickianna’s murder

Rushane Patterson charged with offences unrelated to Slickianna’s murder

Click here to view
Skip to content