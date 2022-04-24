Belizean diplomat on sexual-related charges

BELMOPAN, Belize, Apr 22, CMC – The Belize government has confirmed that Ambassador Alexis Rosado has “relinquished” his diplomatic posting overseas after he appeared in a court on sexual-related charges.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, said that Rosado “was charged with serious offenses of a sexual nature in the Belmopan Magistrate Court,” and that the case involving the diplomat “is expected to proceed according to law”.

Rosada, who is also the co-agent for Belize when the country presented its memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in response to its territorial dispute with Guatemala, appeared before Belmopan Magistrate, Janeli Villanueva-Pennil on several charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault and two counts of rape.

The complaint has been filed by a woman in her 20s who alleges that the incidents date back several years when she was a minor.

The diplomat was given bail of BDZ$5,000 (One Belize dollar=US$0.49 cents) and will return to court on July 6.

