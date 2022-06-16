Belize to Host Women in Fisheries Forum

Belize will host the fifth Women in Fisheries Forum (WIFF) aimed at supporting women in utilizing their local knowledge, skills, and leadership positions to respond to climate change within their fishing communities.

The two-day event, which began on Wednesday, is organized by the Belize government in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize, Belize’s National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and Wildlife Conservation Society.

The organizers said the forum is a part of the GCF readiness project entitled, “Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize.”

They said the primary goal of the event is to support women in utilizing their local knowledge, skills, and leadership positions to respond to climate change within their fishing communities and the coastal zone area.

“Women’s equitable participation in climate change adaptation and mitigation measures can lead to far-reaching conservation impact, improved community responsiveness, and the successful implementation of climate-related policies.”

The organizers said this year’s fifth WIFF is designed to establish a basic understanding of the linkage between gender and climate change, as well as to highlight the role of women involved in fishing and the coastal zone sector in responding to the impacts of climate change within their communities.

It is also intended to engage participants in the development of a gender strategy for Belize’s small-scale fisheries and coastal zone sector and to allow delegates to reflect on and identify opportunities for building climate-resilient coastal communities.

CMC/