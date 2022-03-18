Belize to benefit from Taiwanese five-year program

Advertisement

Belize Prime Minister John Briceño says his official visit to Taiwan last week has resulted in “extraordinary gains” for the Belizean economy and the people of Belize.

Belize and Taiwan agreed to a five-year program of grant and concessionary loan funding totaling US$105 million last year and so far, the Belize government would have drawn down US$15 million in grants and US$42 million in soft loans.

“Taiwan has now agreed that in this fiscal year, Belize can proceed to apply for the entire remainder US$48 million under this agreement, in effect, converting a five-year program to a two-year program.

“In principle, the focal areas for investing these additional funds will be in education, expanding the Healthy Start Feeding Program and eventually, the Digital Devices Program; in housing, expanding our current target for distributing quality, low-cost housing units countrywide; and in financing SME (small medium enterprises) credit, especially low interest loans in the agro-productive sector.”

Briceño said in the coming months, he will table a supplementary appropriations bill in Parliament that will confirm each program along with its funding amounts, for consideration and approval.”

Prime Minister Briceño said he was also elated to formally announce a US$16.8 million grant from Taiwan for the design and construction of a new hospital for Ambergris Caye, adding that the construction is slated to begin during this fiscal year.

“The new hospital will be a 45-bed, 28,000 square foot state of the art facility providing primary and secondary care services. Others before us made hollow promises to build this much-needed facility,” Prime Minister Briceño added.

Belize is among a handful of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that enjoy diplomatic relations with Taiwan which China regards as a renegade province and has urged countries to adopt the One China policy.

