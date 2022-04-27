Belize seeking INTERPOL assistance in search for former government minister

Law enforcement authorities in Belize have sought the assistance of Paris-based International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in the search for former minister of works, Rene Montero who is accused of “major irregularities and wrongdoings” during his tenure as a government minister.

Montero is wanted in Belize on a charge of ‘willful oppression,’ contrary to sections 284 and 309 of the Criminal Code between 2016 and 2020. He is accused of causing and allowing certain property of the Ministry of Works to be used at his property and those of family members and close associates, abusing the power of his office, a charge he has publicly denied.

The former minister left the country for medical treatment overseas and is yet to return and is now considered a fugitive, subject to arrest and extradition to his homeland.

A copy of an INTERPOL bulletin, circulated on Monday, bears a picture of the former minister, his name, address, and other particulars, and that he is wanted to face a charge of willful oppression, an offense that carries a maximum prison term of two years.

The initial warrant for Montero’s arrest had been circulated in September last year, just after he had reportedly left the country purportedly seeking medical treatment. Since then, the police have not been able to locate the former government official.

CMC/