Belize Government concerned at school children being denied entry into classrooms because of hairstyles

The Belize government is expressing “sincere concern and dismay” over reports of students being denied entry into their educational institutions over adherence to respective school hair policies.

“The Constitution enshrines the рrіnсірlеѕ оf ѕосіаl јuѕtісе аnd clearly states in its preamble that “еquаl рrоtесtіоn ѕhоuld bе gіvеn tо сhіldrеn rеgаrdlеѕѕ оf thеіr ѕосіаl ѕtаtuѕ, аnd thаt а јuѕt ѕуѕtеm ѕhоuld bе еnѕurеd tо рrоvіdе fоr еduсаtіоn аnd hеаlth оn thе bаѕіѕ оf еquаlіtу,” the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the rights to freedom of expression, conscience, and the right to be protected from discrimination are afforded to all Belizeans by our Constitution.”

- Advertisement -

The ministry said while it is true that school authorities do have the right to impose codes of conduct and general rules and guidelines for the proper administration of their schools, ‘students cannot, however, be removed from or denied admission to school because of the length of their hair.

“Students have been out of the classroom long enough. It is time for them to begin a new academic year which will be rich with positive learning and life experiences for them all.”

The ministry said it remains undeterred in its commitment to education and calls on all our partners to continue to work with the ministry to build a more equitable, accessible, and inclusive education system, through which all students are guaranteed the opportunity to acquire knowledge and skills to build a better life for themselves and contribute to Belize’s national development.”

CMC/