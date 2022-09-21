Belize celebrates 41st anniversary of independence

Belize is observing its 41st anniversary of political independence from Britain with Prime Minister John Briceño saying the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has shown that together the country could survive anything.

“After the long challenging COVID-19…we gather to celebrate face to face and side by side, recently reminded and proving that we can survive anything together and rebuild as Belizeans… stronger and more resolved,” he said, adding “Happy Independence Day, my fellow Belizeans”.

The Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Carla Barnett in a congratulatory message, said the theme selected for this year’s celebration, “Valiant and Bold, Proud and Strong! Belize Rebounds @41”, is a reminder to Belizeans of the characteristics needed to ensure continued progress in the development of their country.

- Advertisement -

“Belizean global contribution in the fields of science and the arts, in particular, is well documented and is indicative of the creativity of its people which has served the country well in its progress since Independence,” said Barnett, a Belizean, who became the region’s top public servant last year.

She said CARICOM has benefitted tremendously from the commitment of the Belize government through its leadership on justice and governance for which Prime Minister John Briceño has lead portfolio responsibilities in the Quasi-Cabinet of the CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government.

“As we join with your country to commemorate this occasion, we do so in the knowledge that the Community and its Secretariat fully support the Government and People of Belize in their efforts towards the sustainable development of the country.”

Meanwhile, in its congratulatory message, the United States said the two countries “enjoy a strong partnership based on shared democratic values and close family and cultural ties.

“In the year ahead, we look forward to continuing our robust cooperation by strengthening citizen security, building disaster preparedness, and addressing transnational crime. Through the Millennium Challenge Corporation compact development process, we will work together to advance economic prosperity and pursue entrepreneurial paths to climate change resilience,” Washington said.

“Today, as we celebrate our warm ties with “The Jewel,” we recognize our unshakeable commitment to democratic ideals as paving stones to a shared future,” it added.

CMC/