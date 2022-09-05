fbpx
Barbados, Rwanda explores establishing direct airlift service through RwandAir

By Santana Salmon

 

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados –Tourism Minister Lisa Cummins said that talks concerning the establishment of a direct airlift service by RwandAir between Barbados and the Central African nation of Rwanda, are now underway.

Cummins made the announcement on the margins of day two of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) 2022, with Rwanda’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Charge of East African Community, Professor Manasseh Nshuti.

During their talks, the two officials discussed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding airlift services between the two countries.

They also discussed joint destination marketing, trade and investment opportunities, E-Government platforms, meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), and the upcoming World Travel Market.

Currently, RwandAir Limited flies from Kigali to Entebbe, Nairobi, Bujumbura, Lagos, Abuja and Accra in Africa and internationally to Dubai, China, London and Brussels.

