Barbados PM to address Caribbean conference on disaster

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will address the 12th Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) that starts on Wednesday.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) said the two-day event will be held under the theme “CDM Road to Resilience: Checkpoint 2022 – Advancing a Risk-based Multi-hazard Approach during COVID-19 & Beyond”.

“This is the region’s premier event on disaster risk management (DRM) as it is the Caribbean’s largest gathering of professionals in the field of disaster management and is scheduled to bring together over 1,000 delegates in person as well as online,” the OPDM said.

It said the event will also feature keynote discussions, roundtable sessions, plenaries featuring ministerial sessions, learning labs, fire-side chats, virtual exhibitions, and youth forums.

“The 12th CDM conference will focus on facilitating knowledge exchanges on pathways to resilience using a risk-based multi-hazard approach, highlighting progress towards the achievement of CDM results within the priority areas of Institutional Strengthening, Knowledge Management, Sector Mainstreaming, and Community Resilience.”

It will also be used to showcase relevant research and applicable tools for the advancement of CDM in the region as well as highlighting challenges and opportunities for CDM based on lessons learned from COVID-19 and the multi-hazard environment in the Caribbean.

It will also provide a forum for the engagement and empowerment of youth in supporting the DRM agenda as well as strengthening the DRM capabilities of CDM stakeholders.

CMC/