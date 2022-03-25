Barbados PM joins in tribute to prominent Caribbean jurist Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix

Advertisement

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley Wednesday night joined a plethora of jurists, family members, friends, and supporters in paying glowing tributes to former prominent Caribbean-born jurist Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix, now serving as New York City’s new Corporation Counsel.

In a historic vote late last month, New York City Council voted unanimously to confirm Barbadian-born Hinds-Radix as the first Caribbean-born woman to serve as Corporation Counsel in New York City’s history.

In her new post, Hinds-Radix, whose last position was Associate Justice of the New York State Appellate Division, Second Department, is leading the City’s Law Department, which is primarily responsible for providing legal representation to the City, the Mayor, other elected officials, and City agencies in all affirmative and defensive civil litigation.

- Advertisement -

In an hour-and-a-half virtual reception, organized by the Brooklyn, New York-based Caribbean American Lawyers Association (CALA), of which Hinds-Radix was co-founder and first and currently only president, Mottley said she was honored to join in the celebration of a true daughter of the Barbadian soil.

“My heart is filled with joy,” said Mottley, also a lawyer by training. “You’re very deserving. You’re the epitome of a proud Barbadian.”

“Your recent appointment is the icing on the cake,” added the prime minister, noting, with amazement, that, despite her very busy schedule, Hinds-Radix still finds time on Saturday mornings to tutor children in Math and English in Brooklyn.

“You’re a fitting example of those who find time to give back. Your country and your people are so proud of you.”

Justice Hector LaSalle, the presiding justice of New York’s reportedly busiest appellate court, the Appellate Division, Second Department, said he would not have been appointed to the position “if it wasn’t for Sylvia.”

“She’s a benevolent person, but she’s a very brilliant person, very persuasive,” he said. “She’s always professional; she’s a scholar.”

“She’ll bring to the Corporation Counsel a calm,” added Justice La Salle. “Knowing that someone imbued with so much responsibility, but knowing that she’s someone of faith, Mayor Adams could not have appointed a better person.”

In her tribute, Justice Ruth Shillingford, a Dominica-born justice in Kings Country Supreme Court, said Justice Hinds-Radix has never shied away from dealing with justice or from the community.

The event was presided over by Justice L. Priscilla Hall, a retired associate justice on the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Second Department, and Hinds-Radix’s nephew, Danny Morris.

Accomplished Brooklyn trial lawyer Angélicque M. Moreno, told the ceremony that Hinds-Radix has been “a mentor and a friend.”

“She believes that we must lift each other up. As an attorney and as a judge, she has conducted herself with integrity and dignity,” she said.

“Justice Hinds-Radix has been a trailblazer all her life. She’s an example for all others. She’s raised the bar.”

Brooklyn attorney Yvette Hinds-Wills, CALA’s vice president, said Hinds-Radix’s latest achievement was “amazing and unequal”.

“As inaugural president of CALA, she’s been an effective leader. On a personal note, you have been a patient lawyer… CALA salutes you and wishes you success in your appointment.”

Speaking from Barbados, Reverend Garvey Ince, Sylvia Hinds-Radix’s childhood friend, said she has “always been considered the leader, excellent writer, excellent debater and very opinionated”.

Hinds-Radix’s brother, Stephen Hinds, a former principal at Meyer Levin Intermediate School in Brooklyn and a consultant with New York City’s Board of Education, said as the current patriarch of the family, he felt very humbled.

“Sis, the family shares your accomplishments. We thank you for setting the bar high for your offspring and for Black and Brown children of this country,” he said.

For her part, Hinds-Radix thanked the Almighty, as well as her family, colleagues, friends, and supporters.

“I hope I can live up to your expectations,” she told those who had spoken so highly of her. “As I said every day as I took the bench, I ask God that justice is done.”

She also thanked her husband, Grenada-born dentist Dr. Joseph Radix, for his support for the last 35-plus years.

“I thank you for this wonderful honor,” she told the ceremony.

CMC/