Barbados lifts COVID-19 tests requirement for vaccinated travelers

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, -The government of Barbados has announced that effective this Wednesday, May 25, vaccinated travelers to the island will no longer be required to present a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

During a press conference on Saturday, Prime Minister Mia Mia Mottley said that the government felt comfortable in recognizing the downward trajectory in cases of COVID-19.

“I have therefore been advised by the Ministry of Health that all persons who are vaccinated and are coming into Barbados will no longer need to come in with any kind of test results. So, we are removing testing for vaccinated passengers coming into Barbados. Unvaccinated passengers will still have to test,” she said.

The Prime Minister added that mask-wearing will be optional in outdoor settings.

“Outdoor mask wearing will become optional but indoors and on public transport, masks will still be required. If you’re drinking, if you’re talking, obviously you knew you remove your masks indoors to be able to facilitate those things.”

Concerning mask wearing in schools, the Prime Minister said this remains unchanged.

The Prime Minister, however, stressed that if any new variant of the disease presented itself, measures to help combat the infection rate would be re-introduced.

“If another variant presents itself that causes us concern, believe you me you don’t have to ask what the Government will do, because we will press brakes again, but at this point in time everything is moving in the right direction and allows us, therefore, to be cautiously optimistic and to make the necessary changes we need to make.

CMC/