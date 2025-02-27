NewsCaribbeanBahamas

Bahamian firm unveils first AI-powered loan officer

Bahamian firm unveils first AI-powered loan officer
Evie and other humanoid robots will be available through the group's technology division, Simplified Tech, offering customers an entirely new way to interact with financial services.
By CMC News

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — A Bahamian financial services provider introduced what it claims to be the world’s first AI-powered humanoid loan officer on Tuesday. Named Evelyn Phylistina, or “Evie,” the innovative robot marks a major step forward in integrating artificial intelligence into financial services.

Robert Pantry, the founder and CEO of Simplified Group of Companies, revealed that the company has been incorporating AI into its operations for the past two years. Evie, he explained, will streamline the client experience by making the process more efficient and user-friendly.

Evie and other humanoid robots will be available through the group’s technology division, Simplified Tech, offering customers an entirely new way to interact with financial services.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

 “Simplified Lending has made significant strides in AI automation, leading to new opportunities as a group and the creation of Simplified Tech. Simplified Tech will be dedicated to providing humanoid robots and AI solutions for businesses and individual consumers, both in The Bahamas and internationally,” Pantry said.

“We believe Evie is just the beginning of what’s possible. While still in beta testing, she represents the future of financial services and the future of business in general. We believe that AI-driven humanoid robots will impact every industry in the years as the technology advances,” added Pantry.

- Advertisement -

He said Evie will assist clients with loan applications, inquiries, and document processing, allowing Simplified’s human agents to have faster turnaround times and focus on developing more meaningful client relationships.

“She’s being developed to assist with loan applications, making the process faster and seamless. Document processing, automating tasks that traditionally require manual effort, client engagement, enhancing the customer experience with AI interactions.

“As technology advances, we envision Evie expanding our capabilities to support insurance obligations to our partnership with affiliate insurance, legal sales, financial education, and advisory services. Our goal is not to replace human jobs, that’s important to note, but enhance productivity and efficiency, allowing our team to focus on more creative tasks and other higher value tasks in customer relationship, financial advisory, and innovation,” said Pantry.

According to Pantry, humanoid robots can help solve many issues in the financial services industry, as they can expand operational hours, lower operations costs, and work remotely in convenient locations.

“One of the reasons, when you look at the challenges with operating branches, is the cost of operating those branches. With the humanoid robots, we believe that you may not need as much folks working in the branch to operate that branch, because they will be complemented with humanoid robots,” Pantry added.

Although Evie is still “several months” away from deployment at a Simplified Lending branch, Pantry said his team has been training to work with AI for the past year-and-a-half and has seen an increase in productivity and efficiency.

He added that although some may have fears about humanoid robots replacing human labour, Evie is not a replacement for his employees but a tool to help make their jobs easier.

 

More Stories

Cuba’s Cigar Fair Elevates Humidors to Luxury Status

Cuba’s cigar fair elevates humidors to luxury status 

Cuba’s renowned cigars, hand-rolled from the finest tobacco leaves, have long enchanted connoisseurs. Now, a growing number of enthusiasts are recognizing the critical role...
Trump administration says it’s cutting 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts

Trump administration says it’s cutting 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts

The Trump administration announced plans Wednesday to drastically reduce U.S. foreign aid, cutting more than 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID)...
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans Caribbean visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to visit the region next month, with potential stops in Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, or Suriname, Mauricio...
Cora Richardson-Hodge Anguilla

Cora Richardson-Hodge to be sworn in as Anguilla’s first female premier after election victory

Anguilla is set to make history on Thursday as Governor Julia Crouch prepares to swear in Cora Richardson-Hodge as the island’s first female head...
Trinidad Carnival

Trinidad Carnival 2025 season begins under state of emergency

The Trinidad Carnival season officially kicks off this weekend, marking the beginning of one of the most eagerly anticipated cultural celebrations in the Caribbean. Despite...
Carol Lawrence-Beswick Appointed New Chairman of Integrity Commission

Carol Lawrence-Beswick appointed new chairman of Jamaica Integrity Commission

Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick has been appointed the new chairman of Jamaica's Integrity Commission. The appointment, made today by Governor General Sir...
Haiti’s Humanitarian Community Raises Alarm over Escalating Violence

Haiti’s humanitarian community raises alarm over escalating violence

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The humanitarian community in Haiti has raised urgent concerns over the escalating violence, including massacres and gang attacks, which...
Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr. Keith Rowley to step down March 16

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, has announced that he will step down from office on March 16, 2025, marking the end...
Royal Caribbean's Newest Ship, Star of the Seas, to Debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, to debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International's latest addition to its Icon Class fleet, the Star of the Seas, is set to arrive at Port Canaveral this August....
CARICOM Announces Ambitious Plans to Reform Telecommunications, Trade, and Education Sectors

CARICOM announces plans to reform telecommunications, trade, and education sectors

In a bold move aimed at regional transformation, CARICOM has unveiled sweeping plans to reform the Caribbean's telecommunications, trade, and education sectors — changes...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Cuba’s Cigar Fair Elevates Humidors to Luxury Status

Cuba’s cigar fair elevates humidors to luxury status 

Skip to content