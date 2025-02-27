Bahamian firm unveils first AI-powered loan officer

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — A Bahamian financial services provider introduced what it claims to be the world’s first AI-powered humanoid loan officer on Tuesday. Named Evelyn Phylistina, or “Evie,” the innovative robot marks a major step forward in integrating artificial intelligence into financial services.

Robert Pantry, the founder and CEO of Simplified Group of Companies, revealed that the company has been incorporating AI into its operations for the past two years. Evie, he explained, will streamline the client experience by making the process more efficient and user-friendly.

Evie and other humanoid robots will be available through the group’s technology division, Simplified Tech, offering customers an entirely new way to interact with financial services.

“Simplified Lending has made significant strides in AI automation, leading to new opportunities as a group and the creation of Simplified Tech. Simplified Tech will be dedicated to providing humanoid robots and AI solutions for businesses and individual consumers, both in The Bahamas and internationally,” Pantry said.

“We believe Evie is just the beginning of what’s possible. While still in beta testing, she represents the future of financial services and the future of business in general. We believe that AI-driven humanoid robots will impact every industry in the years as the technology advances,” added Pantry.

- Advertisement -

He said Evie will assist clients with loan applications, inquiries, and document processing, allowing Simplified’s human agents to have faster turnaround times and focus on developing more meaningful client relationships.

“She’s being developed to assist with loan applications, making the process faster and seamless. Document processing, automating tasks that traditionally require manual effort, client engagement, enhancing the customer experience with AI interactions.

“As technology advances, we envision Evie expanding our capabilities to support insurance obligations to our partnership with affiliate insurance, legal sales, financial education, and advisory services. Our goal is not to replace human jobs, that’s important to note, but enhance productivity and efficiency, allowing our team to focus on more creative tasks and other higher value tasks in customer relationship, financial advisory, and innovation,” said Pantry.

According to Pantry, humanoid robots can help solve many issues in the financial services industry, as they can expand operational hours, lower operations costs, and work remotely in convenient locations.

“One of the reasons, when you look at the challenges with operating branches, is the cost of operating those branches. With the humanoid robots, we believe that you may not need as much folks working in the branch to operate that branch, because they will be complemented with humanoid robots,” Pantry added.

Although Evie is still “several months” away from deployment at a Simplified Lending branch, Pantry said his team has been training to work with AI for the past year-and-a-half and has seen an increase in productivity and efficiency.

He added that although some may have fears about humanoid robots replacing human labour, Evie is not a replacement for his employees but a tool to help make their jobs easier.