Bahamas PM tells Bermudians nothing to fear from independence

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has told Bermudians they have nothing to fear from becoming an independent nation.

A 1995 referendum on independence promulgated by then United Bermuda Party (UDP) premier, Sir John Swan, saw almost three-quarters of voters opt for the status quo and there has been a little thirst for cutting ties with Britain in the intervening 27 years.

But Davis, who was the guest speaker of Bermuda’s ruling Progressive Labour Party (PLP) annual delegates’ conference, told the Royal Gazette newspaper that colonization could inhibit territories and individuals from reaching their full potential

“We are in charge of our destiny. The will of the Bahamian people is carried out through an elected government in a situation where we’re not colonized,” said Davis, whose Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was elected last year.

“It is for the community to decide whether they wish to have their own independent country so that the will of the people cannot be sorted by others. I think there’s a universal right for a person to determine his or her own destiny both individually and collectively, not influenced by any outside influences.

“There are some mental and sociological issues that can arise when one is not free. Colonization can also have various subtle, intangible impacts on one’s psyche that no doubt inhibits the full potential of people who find themselves in that situation,” Davis said.

Asked what his message was to independence doubters, Davis replied “there’s nothing to fear.

“Bermuda would still be part of a larger world. They will not be alone – they will still have friends and the whole world they can depend on because no country can go it alone in the world today. Even if they have independence, they still have the support of the world community. “

Davis said he was keen to forge closer ties with Bermuda in an attempt to boost the economies of both islands. Like Bermuda, international business and tourism are the main sources of revenue for the Bahamas.

“Coming together is about being able to share experiences and ideas and assisting each other in improving and adding value to the pillars of the economy.

“I don’t see it as a competition, I see it as a case of identifying our strengths and weaknesses and helping each other where we can to enhance our products.

“I think there’s enough out there for all of us and it’s just what we can do to help each other attract the businesses that we desire — the right kind of people to our communities to help grow our communities and economies,” the Bahamian Prime Minister said.

The Bahamas, with a population of 410,000, will celebrate 50 years of independence from Britain next year. Bermuda with a population of 64,000, remains a British Overseas Territory. The two countries are only 880 miles apart and, as Bermuda Premier David Burt pointed out, have shared a long and historical friendship.

CMC/