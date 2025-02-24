NewsCaribbeanBahamas

Bahamas gov’t to evaluate environmental impact of SpaceX landings

By Amelia Robinson

The Bahamian government has released the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket booster landing, outlining strategies for minimizing environmental impacts during the rocket’s launch and landing operations. The document, prepared by the environmental and engineering firm Bron for SpaceX, highlights that the majority of potential scenarios would have negligible effects on the country’s environment.

Completed in June, the EMP addresses concerns raised by Bahamians, particularly regarding the potential impact on the marine environment from the rocket booster’s landing. A specific point of discussion has been the sonic boom created by the booster’s landing, which some worried could harm marine life.

The EMP, along with an environmental baseline statement also released on Thursday, asserts that the sonic boom, or “overpressure,” generated by the landing would not significantly affect marine life. Overpressure, as explained in the report, refers to a brief spike in air pressure that occurs during events like thunderclaps, and is typically much stronger than regular sound waves. The EMP notes that while a sonic boom may occur due to the booster’s reduced velocity during landing, it is unlikely to cause harm to marine species.

The report emphasizes that the acoustic energy from the sonic boom does not efficiently penetrate the air-water interface. Most of the noise from the overpressure will be reflected off the water’s surface, and the drone ship used for landing will also serve as a barrier to mitigate the effects of the most intense pressure. As a result, underwater sound levels are not expected to reach levels that would cause injury or harassment to marine life.

The EMP also acknowledges that the document will evolve, as landing sites will vary based on the rocket’s trajectory, requiring continuous monitoring and assessment for each mission. Despite the unprecedented nature of the Falcon 9’s landing in Bahamian waters, the EMP concludes that there will be no significant or long-term environmental impacts from a typical launch and landing cycle or a failed mission.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 is known for its high success rate in landing and recovery, and the specialized RP-1 fuel used by the rocket dissipates quickly if a mishap occurs, minimizing potential harm. Any impacts from the operation of recovery vessels are expected to be minimal and short-term. The report also includes mitigation strategies to address possible environmental disruptions.

The EMP further highlights the social benefits that SpaceX’s operations bring to The Bahamas, particularly through its Starlink satellite internet service. As a result of the partnership with the country, SpaceX has agreed to provide Starlink terminals for public schools and will offer educational outreach programs focused on STEM and space exploration.

To address marine traffic concerns during booster landings, the EMP outlines measures to communicate with mariners in advance, with the assistance of the Port Department. The landing area will temporarily be designated as a hazard zone, restricting marine traffic.

The EMP also explains that data collected from Tuesday’s launch will serve as a reference for future missions. Environmental conditions such as air and water quality will be monitored before and after landings, and any negative impacts will prompt adjustments to the EMP with updated mitigation strategies. Marine surveys will also be conducted to document the species in the area surrounding the landing site.

Overall, the EMP is designed to be a proactive framework for managing and minimizing the potential environmental effects of SpaceX’s rocket landings in The Bahamas.

 

