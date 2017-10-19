Agriculture ministers to meet in Costa Rica

Agriculture ministers from Latin America and the Caribbean will gather in San Jose, Costa Rica, next week for the meeting of the Inter-American Board of Agriculture (IICA). The ministers will also elect a new director general.

The October 25-26 meeting, will discuss the achievements of the IICA over the last eight years and elect a replacement for Victor M. Villalobos as the Director General.

The two candidates for the post are Carlos Furche, from Chile, and Manuel Otero, from Argentina.

The successful candidate will take up the appointment on January 15 next year.

IICA said that the President of the Republic of Costa Rica, Luis Guillermo Solis, will participate in the meeting’s opening ceremony. He will join the ministers and IICA staff in paying homage to Henry Wallace, the IICA founder and unveil a bust in Wallace’s honor. That bust will adorn the Headquarters of the Institute.

“Additionally, specialists from IICA, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will present the report entitled “The Outlook for Agriculture and Rural Development in the Americas: A perspective on Latin America and the Caribbean 2017-2018”, which analyses broad regional agriculture activities in detail and makes recommendations for future agriculture development,” IICA added.

The IICA also said during the two-day meeting the ministers will also discuss development strategies and outline actions to boost the agricultural sector in the Americas and the Caribbean.