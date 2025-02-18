Bermuda nationals head to the polls today in general election

Bermuda nationals are heading to the polls today, February 18, 2025, in a highly anticipated general election that could reshape the political landscape of the British Overseas Territory.

The Parliamentary Registry Office issued a statement yesterday reminding voters that all polling stations will be open from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM today. A government spokesperson urged registered voters to verify their registration details and polling station locations in advance to ensure a smooth voting experience and avoid delays. Voters must bring valid identification, such as a passport, Bermuda driver’s license, Special Persons Card, Voter Identification Card, or an employee identification card with a photo, signature, and date of birth.

Additionally, items such as helmets and cameras, including cell phones or any electronic device with a camera, are prohibited inside polling stations. Employers are also required to allow workers time off to vote.

Early general election

Premier David Burt’s decision to call an early election, nearly a year before the constitutional deadline, has set the stage for a competitive race dominated by economic concerns, the rising cost of living, and debates over crime and education reform.

The Progressive Labour Party (PLP), led by Burt, has been the dominant force in Bermuda’s politics in recent years. The party won decisively in 2017, securing 24 out of 36 seats with 59% of the vote, and expanded its majority in 2020 to 30 seats with 62% of the vote. However, with Burt indicating that this will be his last election as PLP leader, today’s results could signal the beginning of a new era in Bermudian politics.

- Advertisement -

This election sees a more fragmented field of candidates than in previous years. Former United Bermuda Party Premier Sir John Swan has returned to politics, leading a movement of independent candidates, while Marc Bean’s Free Democratic Movement (FDM) is making another attempt to gain traction. Meanwhile, the opposition One Bermuda Alliance (OBA), under leader Jarion Richardson, is striving to rebuild its support. Richardson has been critical of the election’s timing, arguing that it strategically coincides with the budget process to benefit the PLP.

Voters are expected to weigh in heavily on economic issues, with the cost of living remaining a top concern. Bermuda’s international business sector continues to thrive, but wages in other industries have failed to keep pace with inflation, increasing financial strain on residents. Additionally, public safety concerns and uncertainty around education reform have been central issues in the campaign.

Youth activists and organizations, including Bermuda Youth Connect and Bermuda Is Love, have emphasized the importance of voter turnout, particularly among young Bermudians. With concerns about an aging population, a declining birthrate, and high emigration, they have urged young voters to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

As Bermudians cast their votes today, all eyes are on the outcome of this closely watched election. With multiple parties and independent candidates vying for influence, the results could mark a turning point in Bermuda’s political future.