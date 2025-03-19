Bermuda mourns Eldridge Eugene Woods, PLP founder and civil rights pioneer

The Progressive Labour Party (PLP) and the wider Bermuda community are mourning the loss of Eldridge Eugene Woods, the last surviving founder of the PLP, who played a pivotal role in dismantling racial segregation and securing voting rights for all Bermudians.

Premier David Burt hailed Woods as “a man whose unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and democracy helped lay the foundation for modern Bermuda.”

“Mr. Woods was a giant in Bermuda’s history,” Burt said in a statement on Monday. “His courage and conviction helped shape the Bermuda we know today. The freedoms and rights we often take for granted were hard-fought by men and women like Mr. Woods, who refused to accept injustice.”

Woods, who passed away at age 89, was a key figure in the 1959 Theatre Boycotts, which led to the end of racial segregation in Bermuda’s hotels, restaurants, and cinemas. As a member of the Progressive Group, he worked alongside activists such as Vera and Rudolph Commissiong, Izola and Gerald Harvey, William Francis, and Clifford Maxwell to organize the landmark protest. The group’s members were later honored with the Queen’s Certificate and Badge of Honour on the boycott’s 40th anniversary.

Beyond his activism, Woods was instrumental in the formation of the PLP in 1963, serving as the party’s public relations officer and later as chairman. Dawn Simmons, the current PLP chairwoman, praised his contributions: “He was a man of principle and purpose, whose tireless efforts helped dismantle the barriers of segregation and injustice. His leadership, wisdom, and sacrifice paved the way for generations to follow.”

In addition to his political work, Eldridge Eugene Woods was deeply involved in labor rights, serving as a general secretary of the Bermuda Industrial Union and advocating for universal adult suffrage. His professional life saw him transition from broadcasting and radio technology to entrepreneurship in the electrical field. He was also a founding member of both the Bermuda Lawn Tennis Association and the Professional Tennis Association.

The PLP described Woods’ legacy as “one of service, sacrifice, and an unyielding belief in a better Bermuda.”