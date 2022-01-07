Antigua Confirms First Case of Omicron

Antigua and Barbuda has become the latest Caribbean country to confirm the presence Omicron variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the island recorded increased cases of the virus.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment in a statement said that the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) had confirmed the variant.

“While Ministry of Health officials have suspected the presence of Omicron in Antigua and Barbuda, this is the first certified confirmation of the variant’s presence,” the statement said, giving no details regarding the first case here.

But it said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has so far confirmed five variants of concern circulating globally and that Antigua and Barbuda has been sending samples to CARPHA for genomic sequencing to detect variants since October 2020.

As a result of the Ministry of Health’s increased surveillance, all five VOCs have now been identified in Antigua and Barbuda.

They reminded the public that after a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases since the end of the last surge in November 2021, the country is experiencing an increase in the number of cases.

“This reinforces the fact that we must continue to adhere to the public health measures to prevent and control the disease. These include physical and social distancing, using face masks and practicing hand hygiene and cough etiquette.

“The public is further reminded that vaccination is one of the most effective measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Persons are therefore urged to get fully vaccinated and get their boosters utilizing the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines readily available at our vaccination centers.”

The ministry said that 229 new COVID infections were recorded over the period January 1-4 following the 203 cases detected over the period December 27 to December 31 last year.

CMC