Another Caribbean country announces Cabinet reshuffle

The government of another Caribbean country has announced a Cabinet reshuffle.

Prime Minister John Briceño of Belize announced a Cabinet re-shuffle insisting that “every member of Cabinet, including those whose responsibilities are being re-assigned, enjoy my full confidence”.

A government statement announcing the reshuffle, noted that over the last several weeks, Prime Minister Briceño conducted a comprehensive first-year review of national conditions, Cabinet portfolio performance and leadership effectiveness.

“As a result of these assessments, and after consultations with senior colleagues, Prime Minister Briceño believes that the portfolio adjustments will enhance Cabinet’s administration while advancing key governance goals,” the statement said.

Briceño led the People’s United Party (PUP) to victory in the November 2020 general election becoming the fifth Prime Minister to take office in Belize since independence in 1981.

Kevin Bernard will now serve as Minister of Health and Wellness; replacing Michel Chebat , who will now serve as Minister of Public Utilities and Logistics. The new Minister of Transport, Youth and Sports, is Rodwell Ferguson.

The statement said that as a three-time former mayor of the Orange Walk Town Council, Bernard has considerable experience in a broad spectrum of public sector and stakeholder management, while Chebat, a senior counsel with expertise in commerce and business, is particularly suited to tackle the complexities of public utilities and logistics. The statement added that Ferguson, who already delivered improvements to the national transport system, has successfully managed youth and sports programs.

The statement noted that Francis Fonseca will, in addition to his current responsibilities, serve as Minister responsible for E-Governance while Henry Charles Usher will, in addition to his responsibilities as Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Affairs, be responsible for religious affairs.

The statement notes that operationally, the Office of the Prime Minister will assume coordination for the National Security Council, and all other ministerial and minister of state appointments remain in place.

On January 10, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a Cabinet reshuffle.

/CMC