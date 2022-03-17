Alleged Jamaican Lottery Scammer Extradited to US

Advertisement

A Jamaican man accused of lottery scamming in the United States has been extradited to that country to face charges.

This is according to the US Embassy in Kingston. The embassy disclosed via social media that Romario Murray is wanted by the US Postal Inspection Service on a federal warrant regarding mail and wire fraud.

Romario Murray was wanted by the United States Postal Inspection Service on a federal warrant consisting mail and wire fraud.

The indictment against him alleges his involvement in a lottery scam syndicate that defrauded multiple victims of approximately US$300,000. pic.twitter.com/652ofibWL8 — US Embassy Jamaica (@USEmbassyJA) March 14, 2022

- Advertisement -

The official Twitter account of the embassy posted a photo of Murray handcuffed at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

According to the embassy, the Jamaican is being accused of being involved in a lottery scam syndicate that defrauded multiple victims.

It is being alleged that these persons were scammed out of approximately US$300,000.