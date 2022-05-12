Top Adults-Only Resorts in Jamaica

As one of the top Caribbean destinations in the Caribbean, travelers see Jamaica as the perfect tropical getaway. The island has a host of tourist attractions, sites, and accommodations perfect for the entire family. But for many adults (especially couples), an ideal vacation often means the absence of children. If you’re looking for your dream adults-only vacation spot in Jamaica, look at these resorts.

Sandals South Coast

As one of the most prestigious hotel chains in the Caribbean, Sandals is known for its luxurious, larger-than-life, all-inclusive accommodations. Sandals South Coast (formerly Sandals Whitehouse) has become one of Jamaica’s most popular resorts since its rebranding in 2016. This couples-only resort is the perfect combination of European civility and tropical beauty. The extensive all-inclusive package gives guests access to the spa, seven restaurants, bars, and unlimited watersports. But possibly the biggest draw are the property’s famed over-the-water bungalows which provide an intimate and relaxing tropical experience.

The Caves, Negril

Perched on the limestone cliffs in Negril, The Caves combine Jamaica’s natural beauty with a modern and romantic vibe to create a laid-back, tropical escape. The property’s wood-and-thatch cottages and spacious bohemian-styled suites are built around natural caves. Guests at this adult-only resort can enjoy private dining in an actual cave-styled restaurant, have a drink at the famous Blackwell Rum Bar or enjoy a relaxing day at the seaside spa. There is an outdoor pool, cliffside jacuzzi, and hot tub in one of the caves. There’s also a good chance you might spot some dolphins while swimming or snorkeling.

Jewel Paradise Cove Resort & Spa

This adult-only, oceanfront resort is just as the name suggests – paradise. Located in Runaway Bay, Jewel Paradise Cove is much like a tropical, wellness retreat resort, embodying an all-inclusive health, fitness, and spa theme with lots of amenities and activities to make your stay relaxing and rejuvenating. The property has seven restaurants, four bars, and a range of nightclub options for adult fun. There is also a full-service spa, as well as salons for nails and hair on the property. Guests can also enjoy the many free tours, excursions, and watersports that are part of the all-inclusive package.

Excellence Oyster Bay

Opened in 2018, Excellence Oyster Bay is quickly garnering a reputation as one of the best resorts in Jamaica. The Victorian-style waterfront property is located on its own secluded peninsula in Trelawny which guarantees ultimate privacy. The resort is the epitome of excellence and luxury, from its stunning rooms and suites to the ten bars and lounges, a world-class spa, and beautiful private beach. Although the resort is still fairly new, the staff have already perfected near-to incomparable service. Along with the many facilities, guests at this resort have access to all the non-motorized watersports, 24-hour room service, and a range of nightly entertainment.

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

Romantic, stylish, and sophisticated are a few words used to describe this upscale retreat in Montego Bay. Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall stays true to the Hyatt reputation, providing elegance and luxury to its guests. The “no-children” policy is strictly enforced, but guests staying here do have the option to wander over to the sister property Hyatt Ziva, which is family-friendly. The resort has a massive outdoor pool with a swim-up bar, private beach, 11 restaurants and bars, along with an impressive oceanfront Zen spa. There are also many activities that guests can participate in including dance or cooking classes, sports tournaments, and water activities.